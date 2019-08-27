OCSO: Charges against Aiken Co. man upgraded to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Charges against an Aiken County man for inappropriately touching children are now being upgraded, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
William Williams, 37, has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Previously, he was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a lesser charge that involves groping, according to authorities.
Investigators were told by residents of the home that Williams was living at the home for three weeks. While he was staying at the home, one of the residents said Williams usually slept in the bedroom with the children.
The mother of the two children told investigators she walked past the children's bedroom and saw Williams sitting on the bed near the children. When she walked into the room, she said Williams sat up “really fast.” She pulled one of the two children out of the room to ask what happened.
During the conversation, the child said Williams has touched them in the past. The child said Williams “has put his mouth on” the children “in places that he was not supposed to,” according to the incident report. The child also stated these incidents could have happened anytime within that three-week span.
Another resident said Williams has even been left alone with the children before.
Bond was initially set for Williams at $50,000 on August 6. That bond has now been rescinded and denied. Williams will have to apply for any bond consideration with a circuit court judge at a later date.
Williams could serve between 25 years to life in prison for each count if convicted of the new charges.
