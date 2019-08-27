Man’s truck stolen while he was robbing store across the street, police say

On 8-25-2019 at about 6:00AM, KPD responded to the area of the 500 block of E Bruneau for an auto theft that had just occurred. The owner of the vehicle, William Kelley, was reporting that someone just stole his red 1992 Chevy pickup with maroon canopy, WA license B96531X. He had left his keys on the seat. A male riding a 10-speed rode by and discovered the keys and then threw his back bike in the bed of the truck and fled. Video was obtained of the incident and a new fact was discovered. Kelley was at the location because he was stealing items from a business across the street. Kelley was booked into the jail in the AM hours on a warrant and subsequently a new charge of Burglary was added. Kelley's vehicle has still not been located. Any assistance with locating the truck or the identify the car thief, please call KPD reference case number 19-33651.