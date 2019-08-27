Man arrested, charged in connection to double homicide on Forestview Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff’s Department now has in custody a man in connection with an Aug. 8 double homicide on Forestview Circle in the Harbison area.
Kevin Duane Green III, 19, is accused of killing Tyson Angelo Anderson, 19, and Carlos Bethel, 18, during a drug deal. Greene was awaiting extradition at an Atlanta jail. Once he arrived in South Carolina, he was served three warrants: two for murder and one for attempted murder.
Greene was arrested by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service on August 21. The incident for which Greene was arrested marked the eighth and ninth murder of 2019. That’s eight fewer murders so far in 2019 than in 2018 at the same date.
Sheriff Lott attributes the 47 percent drop in murder rate to a variety of reasons, including community engagement, continued targeting of clubs where routine violence takes place and focusing on the 5 percent that commits 80 percent of the crime.
"There seems to be this misconception that our streets in the County are out of control, yet our murder rate is nearly half of what it was in 2018,” Sheriff Lott said.
Other crimes are also down in Richland County, including burglaries and motor vehicle thefts. Much of that can be attributed to the fact that every authorized sworn position in the department is fully staffed. Eight people are on a waiting list at this time.
“We’re very lucky to have no issues when it comes to finding good people who want to be RCSD deputies,” Sheriff Lott said.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.