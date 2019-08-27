Jury finds Lexington man guilty in fatal stabbing at Cook-Out in 2014

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A jury has found a Lexington man guilty of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Dutch Fork student in 2014.
Kierin Dennis, 24, was charged with murder after investigators say he fatally stabbed DaVon Capers, 17, during a fight near the Cook-Out on Main Street in downtown Lexington.
Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said the jury had been deliberating the case since 5:02 p.m. on Monday.
According to officials, the defense called no witnesses.
This is Dennis’ second time standing trial. In 2016, the jury came back after 10 hours deadlocked and a mistrial was declared.
