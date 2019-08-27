Gamecocks TE Hinson transferring to pursue basketball career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks are losing another player from their tight end corps.
Wlll Muschamp announced Tuesday that two-sport athlete Evan Hinson intends to transfer to pursue a basketball career.
“Evan Hinson and my last conversation, he was going to transfer and play basketball,” Mushcamp told reporters during the first weekly press conference of the season. “He felt like that was what he wanted to do moving forward. So, we wish him the best.”
During his career, Hinson played in 23 games for the Gamecocks and hauled in one catch during his time with the football team. As a basketball player, Hinson played in 46 career games for Carolina and averaged two points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
With Hinson now leaving the football team, South Carolina has seven tight ends on the roster. Just weeks ago, senior tight end Kiel Pollard retired from playing football following a neck injury.
The Gamecocks released their first depth chart of the season on Monday. Junior Kyle Markway and freshman KeShawn Toney are listed along with junior Chandler Farrell.
South Carolina takes on North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.