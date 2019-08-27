FIRST ALERT: Tracking Dorian’s path; storm could impact the U.S. by the weekend into early next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tropical Storm Dorian continues to move to the west-northwest toward the Caribbean Sea.
· Dorian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea, then weaken back into a tropical storm as it interacts with islands in the region.
· The storm could impact parts of the U.S. by the weekend into early next week
First Alert Weather Story:
Dorian is located east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west-northwest toward the Caribbean Sea. Once the storm emerges into the Caribbean Sea, it will likely strengthen into a hurricane briefly. As the storm interacts with islands in that region, it will likely weaken back into a tropical storm.
Dorian will need to be watched closely. By the Labor Holiday Weekend, the storm could impact parts of the U.S. In fact, the Southeast U.S. will need to be on alert.
While the current forecast track takes aim toward Florida, this forecast does NOT put South Carolina in the clear. Dorian could still affect the Palmetto State if there is a slight shift to the north with the storm’s track. Stay tuned.
