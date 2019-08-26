First Alert Forecast: Summer Temps and Humidity Return

Temperatures Start To Sneak Up
A Northeast wind today that has kept us with below normal temperatures will be overcome by a warm front to our South. The front will move through the Midlands at some point today. That could spark off a few showers and thunderstorms. A few showers are possible Northern and Western Midlands this morning with a small disturbance in GA that is moving to the North. Temperatures will range from 80-84 degrees to the North and 85-88 degrees for the rest of the Midlands.
A cold front looks to make its way to the state by Tomorrow. It looks like it will now lose most (not all) of its zest, so only isolated to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. Temperatures will hold to around 90 the rest of the week.
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of sun and clouds today with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Temperatures rise back to Near 90 to lower 90s by Wednesday.
- More humidity over the next few days
Tropics:
Tropical Depression Six:
Winds: 35 mph
Pressure: 1010 mb
Movement: E 3 mph
Location: 320 miles East of Cape Hatteras, NC
This system will continue to move to the ENE away from the U.S.
Tropical Storm Dorian:
Winds: 50 mph
Pressure: 1005 mb
Movement: W 13 mph
Location: 70 miles SE of St. Lucia
The storm will continue to move to the ENE. This storm has the potential to either fade away or hold its own as we move forward. Model forecast have many uncertainties and this makes sense given the amount of dry air that surrounds the storm and wind shear that will limit development, however if it can overcome these issues and hold together, then it could pose a threat to the U.S. coast. This is something that we’ll be watching close over the next few days.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers this morning and showers and thunderstorms by afternoon . Highs middle to upper 80s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low Near 70
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, more humid with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High Near 90
