Deputies charge teenager in shooting that injured 1-year-old boy in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have charged a teenager in a shooting that injured a 1-year-old boy at a home in Colleton County.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say a 17-year-old has been charged with eight counts of attempted murder since there were eight children inside the home at the time of the late night shooting.
The suspect has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Investigators say the teen is being charged as an adult, but they are not releasing his name due to juvenile laws that still apply to the suspect.
Around midnight on Monday, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Whitehall Road outside of Walterboro for a 1-year-old who was shot in the leg.
First responders took the child in stable condition via helicopter to MUSC for treatment, emergency officials said.
The sheriff’s office said the status of the child is unknown at this time.
Pictures from the home show bullet holes in some windows and glass that was shot out of a car.
Eleanor Huggins, a family member who lives down the road from where the shooting happened, said her nieces and nephews live in the home that was targeted.
“I’m sorry for my family," Huggins said."They could have targeted me, but it’s happening to my nephews and nieces.”
Huggins says she’s tired of the violence.
“Things shouldn’t be happening around here. They need to put a stop to these things because it is terrible," she said."They shouldn’t have to be going through this.”
