Bishopville assisted living facility plans to re-open after 60+ residents displaced in July

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - It's been more than a month since dozens of people were evacuated from the Cottonwood Villa assisted living facility in Bishopville.
Rainwater from a storm leaked through the roof and into the lighting and the fire alarm systems forcing more than 60 residents to evacuate.
Since then, residents have been cared for at various assisted living facilities across the Midlands, all while management works to reopen Cottonwood Villa. Felicia Gainey, the administrator for the facility, said they expect to reopen the facility in a couple of weeks after inspections are complete.
Sammie Coates said his mother lived at the Cottonwood Villa assisted living facility for about six months.
“With the short time she was here, she was hospitalized three times,” Coates said.
Of those times, Coates claims his mother was hospitalized because of breathing problems twice.
“And I’m assuming that relates to all the mold problems from the water damages,” he said.
In late July, Coates’ mother was one of the dozens evacuated. Back when residents were displaced, a woman who didn’t want to show her face on camera said her mother-in-law used to live at the facility on Church Street and experienced multiple problems throughout her years living there.
She shared with WIS pictures of the roof leaking from her time at the facility and claims she even came across bed bugs. Gainey admitted to past issues.
When Gainey was asked if she believed the facility was livable prior to the incident in July, she said, “Yes, yes it was.”
Looking through the DHEC inspection reports for the facility, WIS found the department investigated seven complaints at the facility in 2019. The following statement was found in one inspection report dated May 29, 2019:
“During the inspection, it was observed that approximately 30 to 40 ceiling tiles were either water-damaged or missing completely.”
That report came just months before residents were forced to evacuate in July with a similar problem, a leak through the roof. Gainey claims repairs were made in the past.
“It was not a permanent fix we knew it was a temporary fix. We had already applied for our construction permits for our roofing to be replaced. We were just waiting on the approval from DHEC actually for the replacement of the roof,” Gainey said.
She said, in the past five weeks, the facility has been doing everything they can to ensure residents can return to a livable facility. Knowing the prior issues reported, Sammie Coates says his mother will not return.
Gainey says the roof is now permanently repaired, which she says should alleviate most of the problems from the past.
Both DHEC’s Health Facilities Construction and Health Facilities Licensing programs have to inspect and approve the facility before it re-opens. According to DHEC, as of right now, the facility has submitted a construction project information form regarding repairs related to the citations in the July 24, 2019, inspection report, but DHEC has not been contacted by the facility for the required plan review.
During 2019, DHEC has conducted nine routine and follow-up inspections related to licensing or fire and life safety, and seven complaint investigations.
