Two wanted by Myrtle Beach police for stealing sword from local business

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after two men reportedly stole a sword from a Myrtle Beach business early Saturday morning.
According to an incident report, officers were patrolling the area of 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard when the owner of Red Hot Shoppe, a business on Ocean Boulevard, flagged them down.
The owner said an employee of the business was showing the two men a sword – a replica from the movie “Blade”- when one of the suspects took the sword out of the employee’s hand and ran out the door, the report states. Police said the second suspect then took the sword’s sheath and fled.
The sword is estimated to be worth $139.99, according to police.
Police describe the first suspect as a white male, about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, with a small circular tattoo on his left pectoral muscle and wearing black gym shorts with no shoes. The second suspect is also described as white male, about 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, and wearing a black cut-off shirt, teal shorts, red hat and black shoes.
Police said the suspects left southbound down the 7th Avenue North beach access and then went south on the boardwalk but they were not able to be located, the report states.
If you have any information on this case, call Myrtle Beach police.
