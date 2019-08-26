Tennessee football player Bryce Thompson suspended indefinitely after arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bryce Thompson, a sophomore defensive back for the University of Tennessee football team, has been arrested and released on charges of domestic assault.
The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 24 around 8:33 p.m. at the university’s Stokely Residence Hall in Knoxville.
Officers had to separate Thompson and the female involved. He was described to be "extremely upset and agitated" in a stairwell of the dorm.
Thompson stated he had been in a relationship with the woman for four years.
Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt released a statement on the matter Monday morning saying Thompson is suspended indefinitely while the process continues.
"We hold our student-athletes to a high standard," said Pruitt. "The safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee."
The Tennessee Athletics Department had this to say: “We are aware of the situation and are waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place.”
According to reports from Officer Jeffrey Quirin, a witness to the incident said she overheard Thompson say, “I am going to slap the (expletive) out of you.”
Reports explained that Thompson and a woman were seen arguing outside of the dorm.
A witness on record also reported hearing Thompson say that he would “shoot up the school.”
Thompson admitted to being in an argument with the female but denied that any physical contact happened.
Quirin, who responded to the incident, said there was a metal gate that had been ripped off of its hinges and there was damage to the building. Thompson explained that he fell into the gate and down the stairs with it. However, reports say there were no marks on him to indicate this actually happened.
As he was being read his rights, he admitted to police he had tried to pull the gate up. He said that is how it was ripped off the hinges and said that he let it fall down the staircase.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated as more information comes in.
