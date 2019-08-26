Schedule announced for Congressman Joe Wilson’s Annual Bus Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Aug. 26 Congressman Joe Wilson (SC-02) will embark on his annual district Bus Tour.
Congressman Wilson will travel to all five counties of South Carolina’s Second Congressional District to visit with constituents, discuss their concerns and share updates on his work in Congress.
South Carolina’s Second Congressional District includes Barnwell, Aiken and Lexington counties. It also has portions of Richland and Orangeburg counties.
Dates, times and stops on Wilson’s tour are as listed:
Monday, August 26, 2019
- 9:15 a.m. : BTD Manufacturing Facility
- 10:40 a.m. : Family Pharmacy
- 12:00 p.m. : Aiken Rotary Club
- 2:00 p.m. : Green Energy Biofuel
- 3:10 p.m. : SRP Park
- 3:50 p.m. : The Crown Plaza Hotel
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
- 9:00 a.m. : Irmo Chamber of Commerce
- 10:15 a.m. : Spring Hill High School
- 11:50 p.m. : Sorinex Exercise Equipment
- 1:00 p.m. : Cayce-West Columbia Rotary Club
- 2:45 p.m. : Trofholz Technologies, Inc.
- 4:00 p.m. : CAE Air Traffic Control Tower
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
- 9:15 a.m. : CharterNEX Films
- 10:35 a.m. : Verizon Call Center
- 11:30 a.m. : Clemson University Sandhill Research and Education Center
- 1:00 p.m. : Forest Acres Rotary Club
- 2:45 p.m. : Vertex PT Specialists
- 3:45 p.m. : JTEKT North America
Thursday, August 29, 2019
- 9:45 a.m. : Swiss Krono USA
- 12:00 p.m. : Orangeburg Industrial Park
- 2:00 p.m. : Shealy’s BBQ
