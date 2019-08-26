Missing 16-year-old Lugoff girl found safe in Myrtle Beach area

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials found a missing 16-year-old from Kershaw County several days after she was last seen.
Jessica Marie Ross left her home in Lugoff on Thursday morning to go to school, but she did not make it there, police said. Coworkers also said Jessica did not come to work at Firehouse Subs on Two Notch Road on Thursday.
Some thought Jessica planned to visit her boyfriend who lives in the Myrtle Beach area, but authorities were not able to find her with the boyfriend.
Monday, officials said Ross was located in the Myrtle Beach area and is safe.
Police thanked the public for sharing the information, and said it was media attention to the case that helped locate her.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.