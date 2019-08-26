Lexington Audit Council released its limited review of SC Dept. of Corrections

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Audit Council (LAC)released its limited review of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) early Monday morning.
Members of the House Legislative Oversight Committee requested that LAC review various areas of SCDC:
- security policies, internal controls, and classification system to determine their adequacy and if they align with national best practices.
- human resources’ issues, including hiring, retention, training, work environment, and corrective actions.
- consistency and transparency of reporting of various indicators, including performance measures, types of contraband, types of incidents, etc. to determine if improvement is needed.
- litigation costs and determine what, if any, trends are identified for lawsuits filed by employees or inmates.
SCDC’s mission is, in part, to provide safety to the public, its employees, and inmates. Staffing issues have created challenges to the agency’s ability to meet its mission.
As of September 2018, SCDC employed approximately 4,900 staff who work at the agency’s 21 institutions and headquarters. SCDC’s FY 19-20 budget is approximately $516 million.
LAC visited 12 of the 21 institutions to interview staff and inmates and make observations about security procedures. You can read a summary of their findings below.
