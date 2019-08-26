Heathwood Hall mourns loss of student who died in ATV incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Heathwood Hall Episcopal School is mourning the loss of one of their students.
Jake Clarkson, a junior at Heathwood, died in an ATV accident Aug. 24.
The school’s soccer team described Clarkson as “an amazing young man, thoughtful, caring, with an infectious personality” on their Twitter account.
Details of the accident are unclear at this point.
Clarkson is the second Midlands student-athlete to die in an ATV accident this year following Fairfield Central’s CJ Simmons who died in May.
