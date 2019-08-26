Forest Acres Police to address Sunday shooting during church service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One day after the community was rocked by a shooting at a church during a worship service, police said they will talk about the case during a press conference.
Sunday around 6:15 a.m., a gunman entered the Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church during services and demanded money.
The suspect fired into the air and shot one of the church members before fleeing from the church in a car.
At this point, police have not announced any arrests. They have also not shared the condition of the church member who was shot.
Chief Gene Sealy will address the media at 3 p.m. Monday about the case. WIS will stream the press conference live in this story.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.