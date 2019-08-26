Forest Acres Police address Sunday shooting during church service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One day after the community was rocked by a shooting at a church during a worship service, police discussed the case during a press conference.
Sunday around 6:15 a.m., a gunman entered the Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church during services and demanded money.
The suspect fired into the air and shot one of the church members before fleeing from the church in a car. He left with an undetermined amount of money.
The church member who was shot is in critical but stable condition.
At this point, police have not announced any arrests. SLED and CPD are assisting in the investigation.
Officers are also reviewing surveillance videos from business in the area.
The suspect is expected to face armed robbery and attempted murder charges.
Chief Gene Sealy addressed the media at 3 p.m. Monday about the case. You can watch a stream of the press conference below.
