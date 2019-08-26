First Alert Forecast: Tracking some showers at home; also tracking the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking showers and hotter conditions here at home. We’re also tracking the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect increasing clouds tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· A few isolated/widely scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday, then rise into the low 90s by Wednesday.
· Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
· Expect a few showers and storms for your Labor Day Holiday Weekend. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
· We’re also watching the tropics with Tropical Storm Dorian. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Monday night, expect increasing clouds across the Midlands. It should mainly be a dry night. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’re not expecting a washout at all. In fact, for now, rain chances are around 20-30% both days. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Tuesday, then rise into the low 90s Wednesday.
Not as much rain is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Showers and storms are possible for your Labor Day Holiday Weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 30% for Saturday, 40% for Sunday and 30% for Monday. Stay tuned to your First Alert Forecast for more updates.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Dorian. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it continues tracking to the west-northwest toward the Caribbean Sea. As it moves over land, it will likely lose a little strength. By this weekend, Dorian could impact parts of the United States. At this time, Dorian does not pose a direct threat to South Carolina, but things could change. Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Warm Conditions. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s..
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
