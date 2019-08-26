First Alert Forecast: Tracking some showers at home; also tracking the tropics

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Dorian. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it continues tracking to the west-northwest toward the Caribbean Sea. As it moves over land, it will likely lose a little strength. By this weekend, Dorian could impact parts of the United States. At this time, Dorian does not pose a direct threat to South Carolina, but things could change. Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.