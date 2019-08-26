First Alert Forecast: Those Summer Temperatures Return This Week

We’ll still have a Northeast wind today that will help keeps some clouds around and daytime highs in the middle to upper 90s. A few showers around not out of the question as well. The cold front that came through over the weekend is hanging out at the coast. It’s check out time for him and looks like it may come back to us (meaning it will move to the West) as a Warm front by late Tuesday. This would give us a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms.