First Alert Forecast: Those Summer Temperatures Return This Week

After A Brief Cool Down…The 90s Make A Return This Week
We’ll still have a Northeast wind today that will help keeps some clouds around and daytime highs in the middle to upper 90s. A few showers around not out of the question as well. The cold front that came through over the weekend is hanging out at the coast. It’s check out time for him and looks like it may come back to us (meaning it will move to the West) as a Warm front by late Tuesday. This would give us a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
A cold front looks to make its way to the state by Wednesday. This would give us another round of showers and thunderstorms. The cold front will once again stall out to our East Thursday and Friday.
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of sun and clouds today with below normal temperatures
- Temperatures rise back to Near 90 to lower 90s this week
- Better chance of afternoon thunderstorm Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tropics:
An area of disturbed weather well off our coast is moving slowly off to the Northeast (Away from us) however, it still is showing signs of becoming a named storm soon. Again, no threat to the U.S.
Tropical Storm Dorian:
Winds: 50 mph
Pressure: 1003 mb
Movement: W 14 mph
Location: Near the Lesser Antilles
The storm will continue to move to the ENE and by Wednesday could become a Cat 1 Hurricane just to the West of Puerto Rico. This is something we’ll be watching closely over the next several days.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of an isolated shower. Highs middle to upper 80s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Upper 80s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 40% of chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. High Near 90s
