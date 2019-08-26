‘Feels like a total nightmare’: Heathwood Hall mourns junior killed in ATV crash

“Jake loves the outdoors and loves everything to do with nature. It was a way to recognize and remember him and it was pretty touching to see the whole upper school decked out in camo.” George Scouten, Head of Heathwood Upper School and Assistant Head of School said. “There were a lot of tears this morning and it’s been hard because it was so sudden and so unexpected and you have a kid who is so full of life who doesn’t have that anymore so it has been a really hard morning but on the other hand being able to come together and prayer and tell stories and hug one another we are grateful to have this community and blessed to have Heathwood Hall.”