CPD investigating shooting on Benedict Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning.
Police received a 911 call about shots fired on Benedict Street around 3:00 a.m.
According to officials, officers arrived on the scene where they found a man with a non-life threatening injury to his upper body. The victim refused treatment.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.