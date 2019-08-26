Cardinal Newman principal encourages parents to join new Diversity and Inclusion Task Force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cardinal Newman principal Rob Loia sent out a letter to parents on Aug. 23, urging them to join the school’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.
Per his letter, the Task Force will have four different teams which will focus on parental involvement; events and speaker series; curriculum and resources and recruitment and hiring practices.
The Task Force was developed following the town hall meeting that discussed the incident involving a student who made racist comments and threatened to shoot up the school.
You can read the full letter below.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.