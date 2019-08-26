Camden Police searching for person of interest in connection with car break-ins

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) -Camden Police is currently trying to identify a person who may know more about a string of car break-ins across the city.
Between midnight and the early morning hours of Aug. 22 there were several vehicles broken into in the City of Camden. Two guns and two vehicles were also stolen.
Camden Police has video showing one of the suspects, but the believe there were 3 individuals on foot and 1 subject driving them around. They are asking anyone with outdoor cameras to review footage on Aug. 22 between midnight and 5 a.m. and to contact them at 803-425-6025 if you see anything suspicious, or, if you have any additional information.
Likewise, you can contact 1-888-CRIMESC.
