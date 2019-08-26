AT&T workers strike across the Southeast, to protest ‘unfair labor practices’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 20,000 AT&T workers walked off the job over the weekend in Southeast states including here in South Carolina to protest what they insist are unfair labor practices.
The impact on cell phone customers should be minimal. But for AT&T U-Verse subscribers, there could be delays in getting a tech out for service.
The striking workers are with the Communications Workers of America Union.
In a statement- the CWA said they are "...prepared to bargain and is prepared to make a deal that benefits our members and AT&T. It turns out that for over three months, we have been bargaining with people who do not have the real authority to make proposals or to reach an agreement with us. AT&T has also changed the rules of the game by changing our agreement about how we meet and bargain... In response to AT&T's unfair labor practices, more than 20,000 employees walked off the job."
AT&T says they "remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new---improved contract for our employees."
Workers we spoke with striking outside the building on the corner of Huger Street took a moment to speak about why they walked off the job.
"We are striking because ATT has violated, unfair labor practices. The first being they are bargaining in bad faith," one worker said. “When AT&T can bring somebody to the bargaining table, that bargains in good faith...we will be ready to go to work then.”
Employees seem to be most bothered by the process of contract negotiations. They insist they will walk the picket line until their demands are met.
Stay with WIS News 10 for the latest on the CWA strike.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.