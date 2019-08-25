Two weekend fires damage same Columbia condos

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire Sunday morning where just one night before crews were called to another fire.
Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, crews rushed to a large fire at the Lexington Green Condominiums on Bush River Road, Columbia Fire Department officials said. That’s near the I-26 and I-126 interchange, behind the Bush River Village shopping complex.
When they arrived, the fire was so large they had to call another alarm. CFD and Irmo Fire both worked to get the fire under control quickly.
Three condos were damaged, officials confirmed, but thankfully no one was hurt.
As of 9:30 a.m., dozens on firefighters remain on the scene. WIS will get an update from the fire chief shortly. Watch the 10 a.m. newscast for the latest information.
CFD said this fire is at the same complex where a kitchen fire started Saturday night. Officials think it’s possible the two fires are related.
The Richland County Fire Marshall is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.