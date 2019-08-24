Officer-involved shooting suspect identified, CPD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has identified the suspect connected to an officer-involved shooting that took place this morning.
Just before 3 a.m. an officer patrolling the Broad River Road area initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge SUV at the Food Lion parking.
Another CPD officer in the area, along with a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy provided back up for the initiating officer.
A driver’s name and vehicle information check confirmed that the driver, identified as Sir Brandon Legette, 29, was driving under suspension and had two outstanding CPD warrants stemming from a burglary on August 8th.
After initial contact, Legette is accused of ignoring repeated commands from the officers to get out of the vehicle. As the officer attempted to remove Legette from the vehicle, he is accused of accelerating away with the officer partially inside of the vehicle.
The officer was dragged several hundred feet around the parking lot while attempting to get Legette to stop the vehicle. Moments later, the vehicle careened down an embankment at the back of the store, with the officer still struggling with Legette.
During the struggle, the officer fired his department-issued weapon striking suspect Legette in the head causing a serious injury. Back-up officers traversed down the embankment, securing Legette and rendering aid to both the Legette and the officer.
The officer received non-life threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.
Legette remains at the hospital under law enforcement guard. His condition is unknown at this time.
During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers recovered a firearm that had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction in South Carolina.
Legette was out on bond for an unrelated 2018 charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful neglect of a child. During a court hearing for those charges, a judge set a $25,000 surety bond.
SLED is conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation. CPD is conducting a concurrent criminal investigation of potential crimes committed by Legette during the traffic stop. CPD’s Office of Professional Standards, the Internal Affairs Unit will also complete an administrative review of the incident.
The involved officer will be on administrative duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
