FIRST ALERT: Storms could be strong for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking showers and storms that could be strong for your weekend!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· It’s a First Alert Night. Showers and storms are possible for parts of the Midlands as a cold front approaches. Watch out for patchy fog. Lows will be in the 70s.
· Alert Days are posted Saturday and Sunday as the front moves in slowly from the north and hangs around the Midlands through the weekend. The front could produce more widespread rain and storms that could cause flooding, gusty winds and lightning. Rain chances are around 70% for Saturday, then down to 40-50% on Sunday.
· High temperatures will drop into the 80s this weekend into early next week.
· A few more showers and storms are possible next week with highs back in the 90s by Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your First Alert Friday night, a few showers and storms are possible for parts of the Midlands as a cold front approaches slowly from the north. Once we lose the heating of the day, most of the showers will lose their intensity. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Alert Days continue for Saturday and Sunday as the cold front continues pushing into the area, then southward. While a few showers are possible Saturday morning, the bulk of the rain will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. We could see waves of rain and some strong storms, which could produce heavy rain, localized or flash flooding, gusty winds and lightning. Rain will likely continue into the night. Rain chances are around 70%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
On Sunday, the front will sag southward a bit through the Midlands. Some showers and storms are possible. Some of the rain could be heavy. The heaviest of the rain might develop in the Southern Midlands. We’ll watch it for you. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll make adjustments to the forecast as needed through the weekend, so stay tuned.
A few showers and storms will stick around into next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. We’re back in the 90s by Wednesday.
First Alert Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30-40%). Patchy Fog Possible. Warm & Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Rain Could Be Heavy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Around (40-50%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
