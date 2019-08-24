FIRST ALERT: Storms could be strong for your weekend!

Alert Days continue for Saturday and Sunday as the cold front continues pushing into the area, then southward. While a few showers are possible Saturday morning, the bulk of the rain will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. We could see waves of rain and some strong storms, which could produce heavy rain, localized or flash flooding, gusty winds and lightning. Rain will likely continue into the night. Rain chances are around 70%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.