CPD investigating second shooting this morning on Jaggers Plaza

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a second shooting this morning.
The incident occurred on Jaggers Plaza around 11:15 a.m.
According to officials, the shooting occurred while they were on the scene of another shooting.
One person was shot and taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
CPD is searching for the suspect, however, a description of the suspect is unavailable at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.