CPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investing an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Broad River Road just before 3 a.m.
The two officers involved are ok.
One officer was injured but did not suffer a gunshot wound. They have been released from the hospital.
Officials say the male suspect involved has a criminal history and was shot in the upper body. He remains in the hospital.
SLED has been called in to investigate.
