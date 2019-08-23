Things to do this weekend: August 23 - 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The end of summer is almost here, but why not soak it all in while you can with these fun events!
Friday, August 23rd
1. Friday Night Laser Lights
S.C. State Museum, doors open at 6 p.m.
Shows at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Tickets: $10 non-members/$8 members
2. Arts & Draughts
Columbia Museum of Art, 7 - 10 p.m.
Tickets: $10 per person
Saturday, August 24th
1. 2nd Annual Taco & Tequila Crawl
The Vista, various locations, 12 - 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $22.50 for GA, $37.50 for VIP
2. Saluda Shoals Inclusive Park Grand Opening
6071 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29212
Opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m.
3. Freeway Music Festival
The Senate & Tin Roof, 12 - 9 p.m.
Tickets: $10 GA, $40 Family Pack
Over 20+ musical acts
Sunday, August 25th
1. Drop Dead Gorgeous Drag Brunch
Bone In BBQ
AM brunch + show 10:00-12:30 p.m.
PM brunch + show 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.