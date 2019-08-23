Things to do this weekend: August 23 - 25

Things to do this weekend: August 23 - 25
(Source: WIS10)
August 23, 2019 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 3:01 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The end of summer is almost here, but why not soak it all in while you can with these fun events!

Friday, August 23rd

1. Friday Night Laser Lights

S.C. State Museum, doors open at 6 p.m.

Shows at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets: $10 non-members/$8 members

2. Arts & Draughts

Columbia Museum of Art, 7 - 10 p.m.

Tickets: $10 per person

Saturday, August 24th

1. 2nd Annual Taco & Tequila Crawl

The Vista, various locations, 12 - 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $22.50 for GA, $37.50 for VIP

2. Saluda Shoals Inclusive Park Grand Opening

6071 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29212

Opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m.

3. Freeway Music Festival

The Senate & Tin Roof, 12 - 9 p.m.

Tickets: $10 GA, $40 Family Pack

Over 20+ musical acts

Sunday, August 25th

1. Drop Dead Gorgeous Drag Brunch

Bone In BBQ

AM brunch + show 10:00-12:30 p.m.

PM brunch + show 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.