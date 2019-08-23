Sumter YWCA sees increase in calls for help after death of Sharee Bradley

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been close to three weeks since 29-year-old Sharee Bradley was found dead in her Sumter apartment.
Daunte Johnson has confessed to killing Bradley and her 5-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Adams, who is still missing.
Sumter Police haven’t told us exactly what type of relationship Johnson and Bradley had, but they did confirm that the two had some sort of connection. The YWCA held a vigil for Bradley last week to honor her memory and let victims of domestic violence know that now is the time to speak out. Since that vigil, the executive director said they’ve had an increase in their calls for help.
“It brings it close to home. It happened in our community,” said YWCA executive director Yolanda Debra Wilson. “They feel like, ‘This could have been me.’ People are starting to reach out. They’ve always reached out, but we’re starting to see an increase in numbers.”
Wilson knows it’s especially hard for victims of domestic violence to come forward and ask for help. But she believes this case sent shockwaves throughout the community. Now, more women are calling the center to try and find a way out.
“South Carolina, for the last 21 years, we’ve been in the top 10 in the nation, currently we’re number six in the nation for women murdered by men,” Wilson said.
Wilson said it’s not just the victims who carry the burden of trying to stop the city of violence. She said fixing this issue will have to be a community effort.
“We have to be more observant with not just domestic violence, but human trafficking, sexual assault,” Wilson said. “When we notice something, whether it’s a neighbor or not, we need to report it -- even if you report it anonymously. That person could be the next Sharee Bradley if we don’t reach out in some way to give them that support that they need.”
Folks at the Sumter YWCA said they’ve been working with Sharee Bradley’s family to help them with any needs they may have during this incredibly difficult time. For anyone looking for help, they have a domestic violence hotline that you can call for assistance, that number is 803-775-2763.
