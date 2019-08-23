Police investigating shots fired during road rage incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man told North Charleston Police shots were fired at his vehicle in an apparent road rage incident Thursday night.
The victim told officers he, his girlfriend and three children were on the way back from Northwoods Mall, an incident report states.
The man said a vehicle turned in front of them from Northside Drive onto Ashley Phosphate Road. The victim told officers he honked his horn twice at the other driver who went in the left lane.
The victim said he stayed in his lane when the other driver flipped him off and pulled out a handgun. He said the suspect got behind him, followed him for about 15 seconds and fired three shots at his car.
The victim told officers one bullet struck the trunk of his car but no one was hit.
An all points bulletin was put out and an officer spotted the suspect’s car at the intersection and caught up to it at the intersection of Ashley Phosphate and Stall Roads.
The officer chased the car on to I-26 westbound all the way to the 189 mile marker, where construction crews were working.
According to the report, the chase was then called off.
Police believe the car they are looking for is a dark Ford sedan.
In a 911 call, the victim, who called from a grocery store on Ashley Phosphate Road told dispatchers the car was a blue Ford Fusion, believed to be a 2016 model or newer.
The victim said there were three men inside. He said the passenger in the vehicle displayed what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol.
Anyone with information should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.