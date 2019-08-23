Panthers donate backpacks, supplies to Midlands school district

“They’ve come in and kind of gotten our students kind of gotten our students fired up and pumped up about the new school year,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “But a partnership like this with the Panthers organization shows that they’re committed to ensuring that our students, our young people in our communities are uplifted, certainly with reading and literacy and backpack programs. And we’re really excited for that, that they’re helping out our students."