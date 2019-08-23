Panthers donate backpacks, supplies to Midlands school district

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Panthers paid a visit to one Midlands elementary school to help students kick off the year in style.
Students and faculty at Forest Heights Elementary welcomed the Panthers to their school for a rally. During the event, 500 students received a backpack filled with supplies while they got the chance to see Sir Purr, the Panthers cheerleaders, and other members of the organization.
“They’ve come in and kind of gotten our students kind of gotten our students fired up and pumped up about the new school year,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “But a partnership like this with the Panthers organization shows that they’re committed to ensuring that our students, our young people in our communities are uplifted, certainly with reading and literacy and backpack programs. And we’re really excited for that, that they’re helping out our students."
In all, 12 schools across the Carolinas will receive 15,000 backpacks through the partnership. Schools in Richland One will receive 5,000 of those backpacks.
