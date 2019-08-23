Officials: Man shot after breaking into Lexington home, two arrested

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after one suspect broke into a home in Lexington County and was shot before attempting to steal a safe on Sunday morning, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said 26-year-old Matthew Nowinski broke into the home wearing a mask and armed with a shotgun. Once inside, officials said the man hit three people with the butt of the shotgun before he was shot in the chest.
Nowinski would be treated for a gunshot wound by deputies on the scene before being taken to receive more medical attention. He was arrested after being released on Sunday.
Deputies also arrested 26-year-old Joel Hendrix, III. Officials said Hendrix drove Nowinski to the home on Greenwood Drive and conspired with him to commit the burglary and armed robbery. Hendrix was arrested on Thursday morning.
Nowinski and Hendrix has been charged with armed robbery, three counts of assault and battery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, and four counts of kidnapping. Nowinski was also charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Both men are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.