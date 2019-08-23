New clear bag requirement now in effect for Lexington-Richland 5 sporting events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -With high school football kicking off Friday night, this is the first year Lexington-Richland School District Five will implement a clear bag requirement for sporting events.
This means you will only be allowed to bring approved bags inside the stadiums at Chapin, Dutch Fork and Irmo High Schools.
These approved bags include a clear tote bag that’s no more than 12 x 6 x 12 inches. You can also bring in a clear, one gallon, plastic freezer bag, similar to a Ziploc bag. Small clutches are allowed, as well, so long as they’re no bigger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches.
School Safety Officer, Ross Wise, says, “This day in age, safety at schools is paramount. It’s ever evolving. You can’t become complacent.”
He also explains why a higher level of security is required at sporting events.
“When it comes to athletic events, it’s not just the school population itself coming to it. You have outside individuals that haven’t been vetted that come to these sporting events, which kind of opens you up a little bit. You have to be cognizant of who’s coming and that’s why we implement those safety measures,”Wise said.
The following items will not be allowed:
· Purses
· Bags
· Containers larger than a small clutch
· Backpacks
· Binoculars cases
· Briefcases
· Camera bags
· Cinch Bags
· Coolers
· Diaper Bags
· Fanny Packs
· Grocery or trash bags
· Luggage
· Mesh bags
· Tinted plastic bags
Wise tells WIS-TV that he’s also hoping to see students play a more active role making sure school is a safe space.
“One of the things we’re initiating this year is we’re going to get more student involvement. We want students to be responsible for their safety, as well. We’re going to give them tips, trades, recommendations on how they can make themselves safer and how they can make the classroom and classmates safer.”
The new clear bag requirement is just another safety measure the district is adding to help keep students and families safe. The high schools are already implementing metal detectors at sporting events. Students in eighth grade or younger are required to attend games with a parent or guardian. School resource officers also travel with teams for road games.
The next game in Lexington-Richland School District Five will be next Friday at Irmo High School.
District leaders have said that this is being called a clear bag requirement, and not a policy, because this was measure was implemented by district leadership and did not require a vote from the school board. This is a mandatory requirement at Lexington-Richland School District Five sporting events.
