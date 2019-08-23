My Take: Responses from former SCE&G customers regarding SCANA settlement checks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Last week, I spoke of the minuscule checks some former customers of SCE&G were receiving in the mail as part of a class-action lawsuit settlement. In some cases, the checks were so small, they weren’t even worth the cost of mailing.
That editorial touched a nerve with WIS viewers. We heard from many of you who again expressed outrage at the situation. We wanted to share a few of the responses:
Joelle says, “The check I received was for $0.02…Who in their right mind is going to take a check for that little amount of money to the bank and deposit it?”
Phillip adds: “…Every customer should have been reimbursed every penny that they paid in plus interest.”
Here’s a comment from Brian: “$1,000 would still have been a drop in the bucket. What gives the lawmakers the right to decide our pocketbook? As far as a rate decrease, I don’t see it on my current bill.”
A few things are clear from the refund debacle. One, other than rate adjustments, customers should not expect any additional money from this point forward. Second, people need to understand the thousand dollars once promised has nothing to do with the money currently being sent out.
And finally, we all need to make sure our representatives clearly hear our voices when decisions are made that directly impact us. Remember, it was state leaders who made the decision to choose long-term bill relief over thousand-dollar checks. Legislators work for us and if the people don’t speak loudly, our voices won’t be heard.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
