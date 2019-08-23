Muschamp: Joyner still playing QB, will help Gamecocks in other roles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Days removed from Ryan Hilinski being named the No. 2 quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks, questions have surfaced regarding what the next step will be for quarterback Dakereon Joyner.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp was on hand at the Columbia Touchdown Club and addressed the battle for the backup position between Hilinski and Joyner.
“Well, Ryan’s repping with our second group. Dakereon’s continuing to rep at the quarterback position,” Muschamp said. “This is something we needed to narrow down for somebody and Ryan ended up getting those reps, but Dakereon is still playing quarterback. He’s also going to help our football team in some other roles. We’ll see as those roles begin to evolve moving forward.”
The news may not have been the news Joyner was hoping for, but Gamecocks offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon said the former Fort Dorchester has embraced his role.
“You want to make sure that, especially a guy in his position, wants to make sure that he takes on any other role he might take whether that’s backing up, third-string, or something else because you want guys that want to do it. Regardless of what his skill set might be, what the position or the situation might be, you want guys that want to embrace that. So right now, he wants to be here. He’s working hard and, like I said, nothing is final. But he’s working hard to do a good job for us at whatever we ask for him to do.”
As McClendon said, nothing in the depth chart is final and things could change. That message appears to be one Joyner took to heart when he took to social media on Wednesday.
South Carolina will take on North Carolina in their season opener on August 31 at Bank of America Stadium.
