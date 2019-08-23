Former deputy paid $50K after wrongful termination suit

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Deputy has been paid $50,000 from the State’s Insurance Reserve Fund after he claimed he was wrongfully fired after a conversation with a citizen.
Jerome Felder started with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in 1991.
The suit, filed in December 2017, claimed the problems began in June 2016. That is when a citizen claimed Felder told them to “shut up” on the phone.
The suit stated that Felder met with sheriff’s officials and the citizen three weeks later and during that meeting, the citizen denied being told to “shut up,” but that Felder was still treated as if he had said that.
He was placed on unpaid suspension, the suit claims. After he returned to work, Felder said he was told he would be moved to magistrate court, a decision he appealed.
Felder also claimed Sheriff Leroy Ravenell called him in to a meeting during which Ravenell told Felder he needed to consider whether he wanted to continue to work as a deputy. Felder was then demoted, forced to trade in his sheriff’s office vehicle for a different car and turn in his county phone, the suit states.
Felder says he hired an attorney after these incidents and the attorney sent a letter to the sheriff. A week later, at a meeting with Ravenell, Felder said he was fired.
He sued alleging wrongful termination, violation of public property and defamation.
It was settled for $50,000 with an additional $84,000 paid in legal fees.
