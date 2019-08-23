Five storylines to watch this season in Midlands high school football

Since the creation of Class 5-A, the Silver Foxes have been the only champion the division has ever known. This year, they could be the favorites to win it again. Under the leadership of head coach Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork has won 41 of their last 42 games and currently own a 25-game winning streak. They’ll put that streak on the line in their first contest of the year when they host Mallard Creek in Week Zero. The two teams were set to play last season in Charlotte, but the contest was canceled due to inclement weather.