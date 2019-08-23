FIRST ALERT: Storms and a Cold Front will Lead to Cooler Temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Today is a First Alert Day. Three first alert days have been posted. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all First Alert Days for the possibility of strong storms in the area.
Friday the heat and humidity will continue, daytime highs will reach the middle 90s and the Heat Index Value will top the triple digits. Today, 95° will feel like 102°
Friday the cold front will approach the area from the west. The front will move in late in the day and increase the storm chance to 50% during the afternoon and evening. The front may produce strong showers and storms the greatest threat will be gusty winds. Lately, fronts have been moving very slowly because of a lack of upper level dynamics. That means the front will linger in the state of South Carolina Saturday and park along the coast by Sunday.
That lingering will be the focal point for additional showers and storms to develop. Those storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. The rain chance for Saturday is 70% and Sunday will remain at 50%.
Based on the latest model forecast guidance, we expect the showers and storms to decrease by Monday as high pressure builds in from the north. Daytime high temperatures will also fall to the middle and upper 80s for several days.
Tropical Update
We are watching the Southeastern coast of the US as a dis-organized tropical wave begins to get better organized, Invest 98-L
It is producing showers and thunderstorms off the East Coast of Florida. It will continue to move to the north over the next few days and additional tropical development is expected. The National Hurricane Center has given the area a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days. If you have beach plans for this weekend that take you along our beaches or down to the Florida coast prepare for rough surf and showers offshore.
Tropical Depression Chantal continues in the northern Atlantic with winds of 35 mph with movement to the southeast at 7 mph. Here is the latest forecast track.
