FIRST ALERT: A potential tropical system could impact parts of the Southeastern coast starting this weekend

At this time, the system is expected to stay offshore of the Southeast U.S. Coast. However, with the potential of a tropical system churning near the South Carolina coast, we’ll have to watch it closely. Depending on the track of this system, parts of our coast could see some rain and/or a heightened threat of rip currents at several South Carolina beaches this weekend into early next week. If the system tracks farther away from the U.S., most of the Palmetto State would not experience much impact except for rip currents and high waves along the coast.