FIRST ALERT: A potential tropical system could impact parts of the Southeastern coast starting this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! The tropics are heating up.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· An area of low pressure located over the Bahamas, called Invest 98-L, is showing signs of tropical development
· The National Hurricane Center has given this system a 50% chance of tropical development over the next five days as it drifts to the northwest toward the U.S.
· The system could become a tropical depression this weekend or early next week.
· The system could impact parts of the Southeast U.S. Coast this weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
An area of low pressure located over the Bahamas is showing signs of tropical development.
The system, which is being called Invest 98-L, has about a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
This area of disturbed weather will drift northwest toward the Florida Peninsula and could become a tropical depression this weekend or early next week.
At this time, the system is expected to stay offshore of the Southeast U.S. Coast. However, with the potential of a tropical system churning near the South Carolina coast, we’ll have to watch it closely. Depending on the track of this system, parts of our coast could see some rain and/or a heightened threat of rip currents at several South Carolina beaches this weekend into early next week. If the system tracks farther away from the U.S., most of the Palmetto State would not experience much impact except for rip currents and high waves along the coast.
If this system is named, it would be called Dorian.
