Electronic scooter company makes pitch to Orangeburg as Columbia ban continues

Blue Duck’s business model is similar to many of its competitors like Lime and Bird. The Times and Democrat reported the council was told the electronic scooters cost a dollar to start up and 15 cents for every minute a rider uses it. The company maintains the scooters, charges them, and tracks them using GPS. They only go 16 miles per hour, according to the T&D’s reporting, but Brown told the council that number can be raised or lowered.