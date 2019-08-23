Both men killed in shooting at Columbia bar identified, suspect still on run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two men who were killed by a shooter at a Columbia bar early Thursday morning have been identified.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday at McCary’s Bar & Grill on Bush River Road. That’s near the Dutch Square Center.
Tolliver Wise, 29, of Columbia, died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body, Richland County coroner Gary Watts said.
Another man, 35-year-old Christopher Lott, Jr., of Columbia, was rushed to the hospital but did not make it. An autopsy showed he died from gunshot wounds, Watts confirmed.
Two other men were shot and are still in the hospital. They have not been identified and police have not shared their conditions.
One of the men who was shot worked at McCary’s, and the three others were customers, a RCSD spokeswoman said.
Wise was a regular customer at McCary’s, according to RCSD. It’s not clear whether Lott was a customer or staff member.
As of Friday, the suspect accused of killing Wise and Lott and injuring the others in the shooting is still on the run. Police said he was asked to leave the restaurant before opening fire.
