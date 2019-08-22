Three Kershaw County elementary schools set to close, superintendent says expect new school in 2021-2022

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -This week, the Kershaw County School Board voted to close down three elementary schools in the northern part of the district: Baron-Dekalb, Bethune and Mt. Pisgah Elementary Schools. The schools will be consolidated and moved into a brand new elementary school, which the district plans to have built.
District leaders say the plans for consolidation will not mean any job losses. They also say this is being done at no cost to the taxpayers.
A few years ago, the county sold about $130 million in bonds. After interest, the county received about $150 million. They’re using the excess funds to pay for the construction of the new elementary school, which will be located near North Central Middle and North Central High Schools. District leaders hope that this will make it easier for families with students in multiple grade levels because the elementary, middle and high schools will all be in one central location.
The superintendent of Kershaw County Schools, Dr. Shane Robbins, tells WIS-TV that the schools on the list to be closed are old and they’re looking to provide students with a modern, 21st century environment.
“The three schools in question are quite old. One was built in the 1920’s. The amount of money it would take to renovate and bring those buildings up to current code is an extraordinary amount of money,” Dr. Robbins said.
Based on numbers provided by the district, it would cost about $15 million dollars to bring each of the three elementary schools up to compliance codes – totaling almost $45 million. That’s compared to an estimated $20 million to build a new elementary school.
ESTIMATED COSTS:
Code Compliance Renovations -
Baron-Dekalb $15 Million
Bethune $14 Million
Mt. Pisgah $14 Million
Construction of New School -
$20 Million
Dr. Robbins says members of the Kershaw County School Board considered every single student before making this decision. The district also provided the number of bus riders who will be affected, and say most students will have a shorter ride on the way to school and heading back home with the location of the new school.
The superintendent says the new school will also create smaller class sizes.
“Because the buildings are so small, sometimes our class sizes are really large because you can’t split one, and by pulling them together we actually will have multiple sections where it will lower our class sizes proportionately across the county.”
School leaders say they anticipate moving students into the new building by the 2021-2022 school year.
