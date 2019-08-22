SUV rolls away from owner during repairs, runs into Camden restaurant

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A restaurant has been damaged after a Jeep ran into the side of the building, according to the Camden Police Department.
Officers arrived at 137 East Dekalb Street after receiving a call about a vehicle damaging the restaurant. The owner of the 1996 Jeep Cherokee told officials he was on his way to work when the vehicle began to have issues. The man pulled over at a gas station and began to attempt to fix the problem. However, the vehicle began to roll away while he was under the vehicle.
The Jeep made its way across the street and hit the side of Ming's Buffet.
In total, damages for the building and the vehicle are estimated to be about $15,000.
