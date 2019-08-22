RCSD and community organizations to host monthly gun violence roundtable

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Building Better Communities, Faith Coalition on Gun Violence and Richland County Sheriff’s Department will host the monthly roundtable to discuss gun violence in Columbia on Aug. 22.
In the recent weeks, at least 31 people were killed in mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. Locally, was an 88% increase in homicides by gun violence in the city of Columbia. Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, elected officials, community and faith leaders from several communities will gather to try and find solutions.
The event this year is being held at Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 1037 Eastman St. in Columbia.
The Round Table is held every third Thursday at a different location every month. This event is open to the public but you must pre-register online.
Click here to register.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.