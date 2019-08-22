Police: Student sent ‘alarming texts’ with threat against Lexington Middle School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Lexington District One said police alerted them to a threat made against the school.
The Lexington Police Department said a Meadow Glen Middle School student made threats about Lexington Middle School via text message.
Police said a parent “discovered some alarming texts” and reported those to police.
When the district alert the principals of both schools, the child was removed from class. That student is not allowed on any Lexington District One properties or at any school events, school officials said.
School leadership recommended the student be expelled, which they said is standard procedure.
“Lexington District One does not tolerate this kind of behavior and feels that every child deserves a safe learning environment," school officials said.
Any students or parents who perceive a safety concern should report them to a school administrator, school resource officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee, the school suggests.
To submit a tip about a threat anonymously, parents and students can call or text 803-636-8317, or email 1607@alert1.us.com.
