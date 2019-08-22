Police seek missing Wilmington teen

Mariano Broadwater (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff | August 22, 2019 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 12:52 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, 15-year-old Mariano Broadwater was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, red gym shorts with Nike symbols, and slip-on shoes with socks.

He’s around five-foot-eight and 200 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”

