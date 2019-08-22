More than 200 students move in at Columbia International University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students began to make themselves at home on Thursday at Columbia International University.
Officials said 210 students moved in just ahead of the start of classes. Administrators said the residence halls on campus are at capacity.
School officials said they look forward to move-in day to see all of their hard work done over the summer pay off.
“We work all year for this day,” said CIU Director of Undergraduate Admissions Amy Van Horn.
“So, this is the most exciting for us, the staff, obviously the students. But we’re working very hard for this day, for this moment.”
Because of the number of students moving in, some undergrad students will be living at Pine View Apartments, which is usually reserved for graduate students and seniors.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.