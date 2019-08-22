2 men killed, 2 others injured in shooting at McCary’s Bar & Grill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect accused of killing two men and injuring two others in an early morning shooting at a Columbia bar is still on the run.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday at McCary’s Bar & Grill on Bush River Road. That’s near the Dutch Square Center.
Witnesses said bar management previously told the suspect he was no longer allowed at the bar.
Early Thursday morning, the suspect showed up at the bar with another person. Police said when he was told to leave, an argument started.
That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired “indiscriminately” at the bar, police said.
Deputies said four men were hit in the random gunfire. One of the victims worked at the bar, and three others were customers.
A 29-year-old man who was shot died at the scene of the shooting, deputies confirmed.
Crews rushed the three other victims to the hospital. Around 10 a.m. police confirmed a 35-year-old man died in the hospital.
The other two victims, who are 25 and 33, remain in the hospital but police have not shared their conditions.
None of the victims have been identified at this time.
The suspect fled the bar after the shooting and as of 2 p.m. he is still on the loose, Cynthia Roldan, a spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed.
Deputies are also trying to identify the person who came to the bar with the suspect.
No suspect description has been shared by police.
According to the business hours posted online, McCary’s should have closed at 2 a.m. Investigators are looking into why customers were still at the bar at 2:15 a.m. when the shooting occurred.
RCSD is also looking into the history of calls to the bar. Sheriff Leon Lott has looked to close other bars and clubs where there are repeated problems, and this business could fall under that effort.
“We’re currently exploring whether this bar will be under Sheriff Lott’s list of bars that he is aggressively targeting for being problematic,” Roldan said.
Despite this shooting, a spokeswoman for RCSD wanted to point out there have still been fewer homicides than this time last year.
Thursday morning, the bar’s owners posted a message on social media calling the shooting an “unexpected tragedy.”
“We would like to think of our bar as a safe and fun environment for those who enter,” the post reads. “McCary’s has and always will have their customers best interest at heart, and will continue to do what we have to do, to make this bar a safer environment for those who enjoy coming and being with us.”
The post ended in a prayer for the victims and a plea for privacy as the bar works through what happened.
